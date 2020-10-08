News
Armenia flag raised at Fresno City Hall
Armenia flag raised at Fresno City Hall
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The city leaders of Fresno, California, USA joined the local Armenian community Wednesday in a call to end the violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and to take restraining measures against Azerbaijan and Turkey, yourcentralvalley.com reported.

As a show of solidarity, the national flag of Armenia was raised outside Fresno City Hall.

“Whether we’re here, or in Armenia, we’re connected,” said Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer. “We’re connected through the people that live here. When that flag is here, I think that demonstrated our solidarity here in Fresno, that we do stand with the Armenian people. That we recognize the atrocities they have gone through in the past, and that they’re going through today.”

City leaders are calling on US President Donald Trump to denounce the aggression from Azerbaijan and Turkey.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos