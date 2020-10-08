MOD spokesperson: Armenian units destroyed 4 Azerbaijan D-30 howitzers

Artsakh Defense Army artillerymen carry out another brilliant operation

Consequences of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh

Azerbaijan outposts, military equipment being destroyed with accurate hits

Congressman Pallone calls on US authorities to terminate security assistance to Turkey, Azerbaijan

Armenia flag raised at Fresno City Hall

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army battalion fled from Jebrail outskirts

Artsakh Defense Army: Fighting resumed in northern, southern directions

Azerbaijan continued shelling Stepanakert overnight

Armenia PM telephones servicemen on frontline after midnight

Pashinyan: International community needs to show determination, recognize Nagorno-Karabakh independence

Two Turkish F-16s at Ganja International Airport of Azerbaijan as of October 3

Karabakh MFA diaspora department head is fallen

Armenia MOD: Turning point is approaching

Germany FM not ruling out reconsidering their neutral position if Azerbaijan does not cease fire

Armenia MOD: No need for allies' participation in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia MOD neither confirms nor refutes possibility of existence of POWs

Armenia MOD: There are victims as a result of shelling of Karabakh cities

O'Brien: Karabakh talks are example of US-Russia collaboration

Nikol Pashinyan: Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is on Armenia government's agenda

Karabakh President's call to create international anti-terrorism coalition disseminated in OSCE

National Assembly of Quebec adopts statement condemning violence against peaceful Armenian population

Russian defense minister holds telephone negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Armenia MOD: Unlike Turks, Armenians fight for their land by shedding their own blood

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani aggression poses threat to borders of Georgia and Iran

Azerbaijan FM leaving for Geneva to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Czech counterpart

Armenia PM: Nagorno-Karabakh is fighting against international terrorism

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenian freedom fighter's nephew dies in Artsakh

Aliyev admits Azerbaijan is concealing military casualties information from citizens

Uruguay Senate condemns involvement of Turkey's mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian and Armenian FMs to hold talks on October 12 in Moscow

Armenia MOD representative says Azerbaijan is targeting Karabakh's Hadrut

Armenia MOD representative: Karabakh's Shushi being targeted again

MEP Martin Sonneborn: I hereby officially recognize the Republic of Artsakh

Karabakh President: Previously lost position liberated, lives of 19 servicemen who had hidden in forest saved

Armenia MFA: No meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs scheduled in Geneva

Armenia Deputy PM meets with chairman and members of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 07.10.2020

Armen Sarkissian: Baku's statements on presence of Kurdish militants in Armenia are absurd

RIA Novosti: 1 strike UAV shot down in Stepanakert

China urges US to abandon 'Cold War' mentality

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire

Georgian state officials arrested under case regarding demarcation of border with Azerbaijan

President: Armenia and Artsakh believe that Russia can stop hostilities

French FM: Turkey is involved in military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

French FM announces talks on Karabakh in Geneva and Moscow

Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan to remain in custody

Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan unleashed the war in Artsakh

Armenia citizens can support homeland defenders through social insurance packages during martial law

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Brussels police trying to disperse Armenians' protest with water cannons

Armenia parliament passes several laws, including amendments to Law on 2020 State Budget

Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia

Eurasian Economic Commission delegation arrives in Yerevan

Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies

Karabakh President: Heated and heavy battles underway along entire length of contact, army endeavoring

Armenia parliament session ends without any questions addressed to PM

Armenia parliament majority MP: Azerbaijan is losing sovereignty, radical Islamists may come to power

Member of European Parliament urges to sanction Aliyev and exclude Turkey from OSCE Minsk Group

Armenia continues to inform ECHR about Azerbaijan's and Turkey's violations

Iran President's Chief of Staff: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved through war

Russia MFA: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not have a military solution

Frank Engel: Turkey intends to repeat Armenian Genocide

Putin discusses Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and situation in Kyrgyzstan with with CIS countries' leaders

Artsakh Defense Army reports 40 more casualties

Armenia PM: Conflict with Azerbaijan is turning into 'fight against international terrorism'

MEP: My message is addressed especially to Mr. Erdogan, they are adding fuel to the fire

MEP: Turkey tries to become key player by weakening region

American Armenians protest outside LA Times, they demand not to publish disinformation about Karabakh

Thousands of Armenians close down major streets of Brussels

Armenia PM has another telephone conversation with Russia President

Kremlin comments on reports on presence of Syrian militants in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian side has no information about prisoners

MOD: Forces of motorized rifle battalion and special forces detachment were eliminated along with oil storage

Kremlin: Russia has obligations within CSTO to Armenia, not to Karabakh

Armenian side appeals to Iran with request not to allow Azerbaijani forces to cross Araks

Representatives of Armenian community of Poland holds march in support of Karabakh, ceasefire