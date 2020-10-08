Artsakh Defense Army: Fighting resumed in northern, southern directions

The situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone was stable and tense during the night. This was reported by the Artsakh Defense Army.
The operative-tactical situation has not changed considerably. Exchange of fire as well as missile and artillery strikes continued in some areas.
Hostilities have resumed in the northern and southern directions. The units of the Defense Army continue to control the situation with confidence and to suppress the “activeness” of the adversary.