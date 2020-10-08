News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Army: Fighting resumed in northern, southern directions
Artsakh Defense Army: Fighting resumed in northern, southern directions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The situation in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)-Azerbaijani conflict zone was stable and tense during the night. This was reported by the Artsakh Defense Army.

The operative-tactical situation has not changed considerably. Exchange of fire as well as missile and artillery strikes continued in some areas.

Hostilities have resumed in the northern and southern directions. The units of the Defense Army continue to control the situation with confidence and to suppress the “activeness” of the adversary.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Armenian units destroyed 4 Azerbaijan D-30 howitzers
With their crews and ammunition…
 Artsakh Defense Army artillerymen carry out another brilliant operation
The armed forces have released a new video…
 Consequences of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight (PHOTOS)
The Artsakh Information Center has presented a series of photos…
 Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh
Earlier, the Ministry spokesperson had reported that at around 8:30am…
 Azerbaijan outposts, military equipment being destroyed with accurate hits
The spokesperson for the Armenia MOD posted a new video from the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) frontline…
 Congressman Pallone calls on US authorities to terminate security assistance to Turkey, Azerbaijan
Turkey and Azerbaijan have proven themselves untrustworthy…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos