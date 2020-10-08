News
Thursday
October 08
Thursday
October 08
Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh
Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minutes ago, two enemy UAVs were hit in the southern direction [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Thursday morning.

Earlier, she had reported that at around 8:30am, the adversary—Azerbaijan—launched an attempt to attack from the centralized area in a southern direction of Artsakh. "However, losing three units of military equipment and having more than twenty casualties and wounded, it fled from the outskirts of Jebrail with a battalion," Stepanyan had added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
