Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh

Minutes ago, two enemy UAVs were hit in the southern direction [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)]. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Thursday morning.
Earlier, she had reported that at around 8:30am, the adversary—Azerbaijan—launched an attempt to attack from the centralized area in a southern direction of Artsakh. "However, losing three units of military equipment and having more than twenty casualties and wounded, it fled from the outskirts of Jebrail with a battalion," Stepanyan had added.