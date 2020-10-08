718 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of 11am on Thursday, 718 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 54,473 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, nine more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 1,004 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 202, the total respective number so far is 45,312, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,855—which is an increase by 502 in one day.
And 3,656 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 316,479 such tests have been performed to date.