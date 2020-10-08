News
Ruling bloc MP: Armenian side ready for temporary ceasefire for implementation of humanitarian issues
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Armenian side is ready for a temporary ceasefire for the implementation of humanitarian issues. You just cannot imagine how many corpses of Azerbaijani servicemen have accumulated near our positions. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia and an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this during Thursday’s briefings in parliament.

Moreover, as the lawmaker mentioned, also according to the laws of Islam, those bodies should not be left unburied. "But they [Azerbaijan] do not agree and are not going to remove the bodies of their soldiers. They do not do it, ignoring all the [respective] calls by the International Committee of the Red Cross. They do not even inform their public, they do not inform who was killed, who was wounded, etc.," Kocharyan stressed.

According to the MP, the international community should put pressure on Azerbaijan and demand that Baku temporarily cease fire—even for an hour. "The weather is still warm, except for the Omar mountain pass, and this deepens the situation even more," the MP explained.
