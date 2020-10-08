News
Thursday
October 08
Armenia ruling bloc: Karabakh peace process may change after such long-lasting battles
Armenia ruling bloc: Karabakh peace process may change after such long-lasting battles
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The negotiation phase begins. As you know, the parties [to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict] are going to meet in Geneva and Moscow. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia and an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this during Thursday’s briefings in parliament.

According to the lawmaker, these parties will try to discuss the situation and find a format for a settlement of the conflict. "But you see for yourself that the whole negotiation process may change after such long-lasting battles. And if in the past there was talk of a peaceful solution to the conflict, finding a way out of the current situation, then Azerbaijan and Turkey decided to resolve the issue through the use of brute force. [But] they did not succeed, and now this way out of this situation has become a problem for the whole world. The Karabakh issue is no longer solely the issue of Karabakh," Kocharyan explained.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
