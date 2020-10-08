Armenia ruling My Step bloc: Continuation of hostilities will lead to recognition of Karabakh's independence

YEREVAN. – This process will inevitably lead to the recognition of Karabakh's independence; Artsakh must be recognized with the ensuring of a higher level of security. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia and an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this during Thursday’s briefings in parliament.
Moreover, the lawmaker stated that the hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone were still in progress. "Those ‘doors’ will open our victory before us," Kocharyan stressed.