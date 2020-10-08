News
Thursday
October 08
Bright Armenia: During war serious problems can arise due to increase in number of people infected with COVID-19
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Yes, we are at war, but the number of people infected with the coronavirus is growing so fast [in Armenia] that if we continue at this rate, we will have serious problems in the future. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, said this during Thursday’s briefings in the National Assembly.

He called on the Armenian authorities to fight against the coronavirus and reduce the number of people who are infected with this disease in Armenia. "It must be done for the sake of our soldiers," the politician stressed.

Also, he recalled that, at present, Armenian hospitals should pay special attention to the servicemen, especially to those who were severely wounded during the fighting. "Hospitals are overcrowded with people who are infected with the coronavirus, and this can create serious problems for our healthcare system," Marukyan warned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
