Prosperous Armenia: Karabakh conflict settlement must ultimately be discussed at negotiating table

The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must ultimately be discussed at the negotiating table. Vahe Enfiajyan, vice speaker of the National assembly and an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, said this during Thursday’s briefings in parliament.
According to him, the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have long been fighting for their right to life, and that right must be affirmed by the international community. "Artsakh has existed for many years already as a state, and we should already speak about de jure recognition [of the Artsakh Republic]," the lawmaker stated.