News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
MOD representative’s call to 10mn Armenians worldwide: All of us to our "trench"
MOD representative’s call to 10mn Armenians worldwide: All of us to our "trench"
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We face the evil and terrorism threatening the whole world. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, noted this in a video message to Armenians worldwide.

"We do not have oil and [natural] gas reserves, we have young people who do not spare their lives and who perform heroic deeds for the homeland. We do not have a sea, but we have a heroic people who firmly hold our backs. After all, unlike the enemy, we do not have a population of 10 million in our country, but we have a population of 10 million worldwide. We have a Diaspora.

This call of mine is not addressed to just 10 million Armenians, but to 10 million fighters, 10 million [people] who spare nothing, and 10 million victors. I want each of you to feel as much a fighter as us, I want each of you to enter his ‘trench’ and fight his battle.

Every day I receive hundreds, thousands of letters from our compatriots abroad, asking how they can help, what to send. There is only one way to make these aids targeted and manageable: Donations should be made to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. I personally guarantee that any donation to the Fund serves its purpose many times more effectively.

One of the guarantees of victory in this war is a strong back, and I am confident that you will strengthen it further every minute. We will win this war together.

Well, all of us to our ‘trench,’ let’s get to work!" Hovhannisyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament majority MP: Negotiations impossible without Nagorno-Karabakh's participation
According to Kocharyan, besides this, the...
 Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)
The Ghazanchetsots Church…
 Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador
We discussed the situation in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Simonyan noted…
 Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit
There is no word yet on a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, said the Russian presidential spokesman…
 Peskov: Kremlin holding dialogue for Karabakh settlement
The dialogue continues at various levels, including the highest…
 Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia
The Russian presidential spokesman said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos