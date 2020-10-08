We face the evil and terrorism threatening the whole world. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, noted this in a video message to Armenians worldwide.

"We do not have oil and [natural] gas reserves, we have young people who do not spare their lives and who perform heroic deeds for the homeland. We do not have a sea, but we have a heroic people who firmly hold our backs. After all, unlike the enemy, we do not have a population of 10 million in our country, but we have a population of 10 million worldwide. We have a Diaspora.

This call of mine is not addressed to just 10 million Armenians, but to 10 million fighters, 10 million [people] who spare nothing, and 10 million victors. I want each of you to feel as much a fighter as us, I want each of you to enter his ‘trench’ and fight his battle.

Every day I receive hundreds, thousands of letters from our compatriots abroad, asking how they can help, what to send. There is only one way to make these aids targeted and manageable: Donations should be made to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. I personally guarantee that any donation to the Fund serves its purpose many times more effectively.

One of the guarantees of victory in this war is a strong back, and I am confident that you will strengthen it further every minute. We will win this war together.

Well, all of us to our ‘trench,’ let’s get to work!" Hovhannisyan added.