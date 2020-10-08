News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia
Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue the regular dialogue with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but a meeting with the Armenian foreign minister [Zohrab Mnatsakanyan] arriving in Russia is not planned yet, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Well, not at the moment. You know that he [Mnatsakanyan] is conducting a close dialogue with his Russian colleague [Sergey] Lavrov. You know that Putin regularly has a telephone conversation with Pashinyan; this dialogue will continue. Therefore, there is no such thing [Putin meeting with Mnatsakanyan] in the schedule at the moment," Peskov told reporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)
The Ghazanchetsots Church…
 Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador
We discussed the situation in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], Simonyan noted…
 Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit
There is no word yet on a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, said the Russian presidential spokesman…
 Peskov: Kremlin holding dialogue for Karabakh settlement
The dialogue continues at various levels, including the highest…
 MOD representative’s call to 10mn Armenians worldwide: All of us to our "trench"
We face the evil and terrorism threatening the whole world…
 Germany, Azerbaijan FMs discuss Karabakh
Maas stressed the need for a political dialogue to resolve the issue…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos