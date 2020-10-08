Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue the regular dialogue with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, but a meeting with the Armenian foreign minister [Zohrab Mnatsakanyan] arriving in Russia is not planned yet, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"Well, not at the moment. You know that he [Mnatsakanyan] is conducting a close dialogue with his Russian colleague [Sergey] Lavrov. You know that Putin regularly has a telephone conversation with Pashinyan; this dialogue will continue. Therefore, there is no such thing [Putin meeting with Mnatsakanyan] in the schedule at the moment," Peskov told reporters.