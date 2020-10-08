News
Thursday
October 08
News
Thursday
October 08
Armenia parliament majority MP: Negotiations impossible without Nagorno-Karabakh's participation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be impossible without the participation of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the process of recognition of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is inevitable. Andranik Kocharyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia and an MP of the ruling My Step bloc, said this during Thursday’s briefings in parliament.

According to him, there can’t be any prospect for negotiations without Nagorno-Karabakh’s participation from now on.

“The 1994 trilateral ceasefire agreement has already been breached and needs to be updated, and Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) signature is also on that document,” Kocharyan stressed.

The deputy stated that the process of recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence has already been launched and will inevitably continue, taking into consideration the very active involvement of Turkey in the war.

According to Kocharyan, besides this, the sides to the conflict will sit at the negotiating table either way, but now the agenda must also satisfy Armenia, especially in terms of ensuring security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

On September 27, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, in gross violation of the existing norms of international humanitarian law and the logic of the process of peaceful negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, launched an offensive along the entire length of the line of contact with missiles and air forces, targeting the military positions of the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh and peaceful settlements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
