Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit
Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

There is no word yet on a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The statement came from Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian president, RIA Novosti reported.

"Any contact that will help resolve the situation and bring it out of the stage of direct armed clashes can only be welcomed. [But] there is no talk of such a meeting now," Peskov said when asked about the possibility of a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
