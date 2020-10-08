Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin. Simonyan informed about it on Facebook.
"We discussed the situation in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], noting the high allied level of Armenian-Russian relations and the identical approaches in terms of stability and security in the region. Underscoring Russia's role—both as a co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group and as a key player in ensuring security in the region, taking into account the friendly relations between our countries and the close contacts of the leaders, we agreed to be in constant touch at this stage," Alen Simonyan wrote.