News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador
Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin. Simonyan informed about it on Facebook.

"We discussed the situation in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], noting the high allied level of Armenian-Russian relations and the identical approaches in terms of stability and security in the region. Underscoring Russia's role—both as a co-chair of the [OSCE] Minsk Group and as a key player in ensuring security in the region, taking into account the friendly relations between our countries and the close contacts of the leaders, we agreed to be in constant touch at this stage," Alen Simonyan wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament majority MP: Negotiations impossible without Nagorno-Karabakh's participation
According to Kocharyan, besides this, the...
 Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)
The Ghazanchetsots Church…
 Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit
There is no word yet on a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, said the Russian presidential spokesman…
 Peskov: Kremlin holding dialogue for Karabakh settlement
The dialogue continues at various levels, including the highest…
 Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia
The Russian presidential spokesman said…
 MOD representative’s call to 10mn Armenians worldwide: All of us to our "trench"
We face the evil and terrorism threatening the whole world…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos