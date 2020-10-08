News
Thursday
October 08
News
Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan has hit the Ghazanchetsots Church, the symbol of Artsakh’s (Nagorno-Karabakh) Shushi, which had been rebuilt after the war in the 1990s, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed.

In his turn, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote: "What do you speak about with church bombers?"

[English and Russian below] Թշնամին հարվածեց Շուշիի խորհրդանիշ Ղազանչեցոց եկեղեցուն, որը 90-ականների պատերազմից հետո...

Опубликовано Armenian unified infocenter/Հայկական միասնական տեղեկատվական կենտրոն Четверг, 8 октября 2020 г.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
