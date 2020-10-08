EEC: We do our best so that difficulties in Armenia do not affect EEU

YEREVAN. – We try our best not to let the difficulties in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia affect the work of the EEU. Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board and Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), stated this in a talk with reporters Thursday.

"The EEU is an economic structure and, naturally, it cannot make decisions on political issues," he added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), targeting the civilian population as well.

And the unrest in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan is due to protests as well as dissatisfaction with the results of the recent elections in these countries.