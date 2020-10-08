News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
EEC: We do our best so that difficulties in Armenia do not affect EEU
EEC: We do our best so that difficulties in Armenia do not affect EEU
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We try our best not to let the difficulties in Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia affect the work of the EEU. Artak Kamalyan, Member of the Board and Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), stated this in a talk with reporters Thursday.

"The EEU is an economic structure and, naturally, it cannot make decisions on political issues," he added.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), targeting the civilian population as well.

And the unrest in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan is due to protests as well as dissatisfaction with the results of the recent elections in these countries. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Eurasian Economic Commission delegation arrives in Yerevan
On October 6, it was announced that...
 Armenia health minister: Russia PM will arrive in Yerevan Thursday evening
Mishustin will attend the meeting of the EEU Intergovernmental Commission…
 Armenia ready to host session of EEU Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan on October 9
Assistant to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian...
 Cuba may obtain status of observer within Eurasian Economic Union by end of 2020
The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has...
 EEC to present rules for confirmation of country of origin of good in EEU
According to the press release of the EEC, the...
 Armenia Deputy PM participates in subsequent session of Eurasian Economic Commission Board
The establishment of a fiscal monitoring system for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos