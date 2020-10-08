Armenian opposition party leader: Important that Putin distinguished Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh from each other

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin didn’t raise the issue of deploying peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, but he affirmed the commitments as a partner of Armenia and not only in the bilateral format, but also in the format of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, said this during Thursday’s briefings in the National Assembly.
According to him, an important moment was when Putin distinguished Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) from each other.
“This means Putin recognizes Artsakh as a separate unit. This is already a message to not only Azerbaijan, but also the whole international community. I believe we shouldn’t have expected more than this since Russia is a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, and if Moscow starts providing more support, this may spark doubts. Putin’s statement was a very important statement,” the MP said.