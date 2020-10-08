News
Prosperous Armenia Party: State-institutional functions of Azerbaijan are quite conditional
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – We know very well the psychological peculiarities of the behavior of the Azerbaijani authorities, especially on the line of contact. Vahe Enfiajyan, vice speaker of the National assembly and an MP of the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party, said this during Thursday’s briefings in parliament.

According to him, the state and institutional functions of Azerbaijan are quite conditional. "If the military-political decisions of one country are made by another country, those institutions should not be given a big role. Speaking about the mercenaries [fighting for Azerbaijan], I must say that, yes, they have been, and in the future we will talk and raise the issue of their presence in the [Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)] conflict zone—but already on international platforms," Enfiajyan said.
