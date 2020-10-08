Moscow considering possibility of organizing meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs

Armenian defense minister receives Georgia Ambassador

Armenian SNCO head: Few reporters wounded in Shushi, one in critical condition, Russian reporter undergoing surgery

Armenia PM, Austria Chancellor discuss application of right of nations to self-determination

Armenia PM Office's SNCO head: Foreign reporter wounded after shelling near church in Shushi

Armenia MOD representative: Active military operations in progress

Zas: CSTO records Syria militants’ arrival in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Tbilisi's proposal on Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, says former president of Georgia

Armenia PM to EEC Board chief: Karabakh is fighting against terrorism

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP: Court's decision against Tsarukyan is political

Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan continues shelling Stepanakert, Shushi (PHOTOS)

Medvedev assesses Armenia, Kyrgyzstan political institutions

Karabakh Defense Army: Reports about ceasefire on Thursday are inaccurate

Armenia parliament speaker addresses counterparts of European, Arab and Latin American countries

Armenian opposition party leader: Important that Putin distinguished Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh from each other

Armenia Economy Ministry hosts discussion on negotiations with WTO

Artsakh President: St. Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi also became target by terrorists (PHOTOS)

Armenia parliament majority MP: Negotiations impossible without Nagorno-Karabakh's participation

RIA Novosti: OSCE Minsk Group's negotiations with Azerbaijan kick off in Geneva

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan launched attack in two directions of Artsakh, it was stopped

Bright Armenia: Azerbaijan will not be able to get rid of “international terrorism accomplice” stigma for many years

Prosperous Armenia Party: State-institutional functions of Azerbaijan are quite conditional

EEC: We do our best so that difficulties in Armenia do not affect EEU

Azerbaijan hits symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)

Armenia legislature deputy speaker meets with Russia ambassador

Kremlin considers possibility of holding Nagorno-Karabakh summit

Peskov: Kremlin holding dialogue for Karabakh settlement

Kremlin: Putin not going to meet with Armenia FM arriving in Russia

MOD representative’s call to 10mn Armenians worldwide: All of us to our "trench"

Germany, Azerbaijan FMs discuss Karabakh

Bright Armenia: During war serious problems can arise due to increase in number of people infected with COVID-19

Armenia National Security Service director dismissed

Prosperous Armenia: Karabakh conflict settlement must ultimately be discussed at negotiating table

Armenia ruling My Step bloc: Continuation of hostilities will lead to recognition of Karabakh's independence

Armenia ruling bloc: Karabakh peace process may change after such long-lasting battles

Artsakh Defense Army reports 30 more casualties

Ruling bloc MP: Armenian side ready for temporary ceasefire for implementation of humanitarian issues

Artsakh Information Center: Azerbaijan army has over 4,069 casualties

Geneva city council adopts resolution recognizing Karabakh's right to self-determination

MOD spokesperson: Armenian units destroyed 4 Azerbaijan D-30 howitzers

718 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Artsakh Defense Army artillerymen carry out another brilliant operation

Consequences of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight (PHOTOS)

Armenia MOD: 2 Azerbaijan drones shot down in southern direction of Karabakh

Azerbaijan outposts, military equipment being destroyed with accurate hits

Congressman Pallone calls on US authorities to terminate security assistance to Turkey, Azerbaijan

Armenia flag raised at Fresno City Hall

Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan army battalion fled from Jebrail outskirts

Artsakh Defense Army: Fighting resumed in northern, southern directions

Azerbaijan continued shelling Stepanakert overnight

Armenia PM telephones servicemen on frontline after midnight

Pashinyan: International community needs to show determination, recognize Nagorno-Karabakh independence

Two Turkish F-16s at Ganja International Airport of Azerbaijan as of October 3

Karabakh MFA diaspora department head is fallen

Armenia MOD: Turning point is approaching

Germany FM not ruling out reconsidering their neutral position if Azerbaijan does not cease fire

Armenia MOD: No need for allies' participation in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia MOD neither confirms nor refutes possibility of existence of POWs

Armenia MOD: There are victims as a result of shelling of Karabakh cities

O'Brien: Karabakh talks are example of US-Russia collaboration

Nikol Pashinyan: Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic is on Armenia government's agenda

Karabakh President's call to create international anti-terrorism coalition disseminated in OSCE

National Assembly of Quebec adopts statement condemning violence against peaceful Armenian population

Russian defense minister holds telephone negotiations with Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts

Armenia MOD: Unlike Turks, Armenians fight for their land by shedding their own blood

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani aggression poses threat to borders of Georgia and Iran

Azerbaijan FM leaving for Geneva to meet with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia FM holds phone talks with Czech counterpart

Armenia PM: Nagorno-Karabakh is fighting against international terrorism

Armenia President signs several laws

Armenian freedom fighter's nephew dies in Artsakh

Aliyev admits Azerbaijan is concealing military casualties information from citizens

Uruguay Senate condemns involvement of Turkey's mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Russian and Armenian FMs to hold talks on October 12 in Moscow

Armenia MOD representative says Azerbaijan is targeting Karabakh's Hadrut

Armenia MOD representative: Karabakh's Shushi being targeted again

MEP Martin Sonneborn: I hereby officially recognize the Republic of Artsakh

Karabakh President: Previously lost position liberated, lives of 19 servicemen who had hidden in forest saved

Armenia MFA: No meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs scheduled in Geneva

Armenia Deputy PM meets with chairman and members of Eurasian Economic Commission Board

NEWS.am daily digest on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: 07.10.2020

Armen Sarkissian: Baku's statements on presence of Kurdish militants in Armenia are absurd

RIA Novosti: 1 strike UAV shot down in Stepanakert

China urges US to abandon 'Cold War' mentality

Armen Sarkissian: Armenia will support any initiative that will lead to a ceasefire

Georgian state officials arrested under case regarding demarcation of border with Azerbaijan

President: Armenia and Artsakh believe that Russia can stop hostilities

French FM: Turkey is involved in military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh

French FM announces talks on Karabakh in Geneva and Moscow

Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan to remain in custody

Turkish analyst: Azerbaijan unleashed the war in Artsakh

Armenia citizens can support homeland defenders through social insurance packages during martial law

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Brussels police trying to disperse Armenians' protest with water cannons

Armenia parliament passes several laws, including amendments to Law on 2020 State Budget

Iran officially protests against Azerbaijan, Armenia

Eurasian Economic Commission delegation arrives in Yerevan

Armenian rescuer wounded during shelling in Karabakh's Stepanakert dies

Karabakh President: Heated and heavy battles underway along entire length of contact, army endeavoring

Armenia parliament session ends without any questions addressed to PM