Bright Armenia: Azerbaijan will not be able to get rid of “international terrorism accomplice” stigma for many years
Bright Armenia: Azerbaijan will not be able to get rid of “international terrorism accomplice” stigma for many years
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan will not be able to get rid of the stigma of “international terrorism accomplice” for many years to come. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its parliamentary faction, said this during Thursday’s briefings in the National Assembly.

At the same time, he explained why Azerbaijan decided to turn to various international terrorist groups for help. "In order to minimize its losses during the war [against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], Azerbaijan began to recruit mercenaries and terrorists in exchange for money. For example, if they have 500 killed and 400 of them will be terrorists, [Azerbaijani] people will be told that they have lost only 100 people. I am convinced that the Turkish side proposed them this idea. As a result, international terrorism appeared in Azerbaijan's pocket," Marukyan said.

Also, the Armenian MP noted that the ruling Aliyev clan in Azerbaijan will have serious problems in the international arena in the future, as such behavior of the Azerbaijani political leadership is unlikely to be accepted there.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
