Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan launched attack in two directions of Artsakh, it was stopped
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The adversary [Azerbaijan] is constantly launching attack attempts, which are failing. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Thursday. 

"Thus, at around 14:00, the adversary launched an attack in two directions of the southern border [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], which was stopped as a result of the decisive actions of the Artsakh DA [Defense Army] units.

Considerable losses of manpower were inflicted on the adversary, as well as 9 units of enemy armored vehicles were hit," Stepanyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
