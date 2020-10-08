Armenia MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan launched attack in two directions of Artsakh, it was stopped

The adversary [Azerbaijan] is constantly launching attack attempts, which are failing. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote this on Facebook Thursday.
"Thus, at around 14:00, the adversary launched an attack in two directions of the southern border [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], which was stopped as a result of the decisive actions of the Artsakh DA [Defense Army] units.
Considerable losses of manpower were inflicted on the adversary, as well as 9 units of enemy armored vehicles were hit," Stepanyan added.