Armenia Economy Ministry hosts discussion on negotiations with WTO

The Ministry of Economy of Armenia today hosted a consultation to discuss the course of negotiations over the change of obligations for fixed customs duty rates on the border of Armenia that are within the scope of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and due to Armenia’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union.
Among the attendees of the video conference were representatives of the negotiating group and all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as Deputy Minister of Economy and head of the negotiating group Varos Simonyan, member of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission for Trade Andrey Slepnev and others.
The issues and problems related to the process of negotiations were discussed and the approaches of the member states were presented during the consultation, after which the participants expressed a common stance and made relevant decisions.