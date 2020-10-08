Armenia parliament speaker addresses counterparts of European, Arab and Latin American countries

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:
“The people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have the irrefutable right to take ALL the necessary measures to protect themselves from the danger of genocide by Turkish and Azerbaijani armies and international terrorists.
I just wrote about this in letters addressed to the heads of parliaments of several European, Arab and Latin American countries, as well as to the leaders of inter-parliamentary organizations, offering to take IMMEDIATE, CONCRETE and EFFECTIVE measures.”