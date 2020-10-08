News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia parliament speaker addresses counterparts of European, Arab and Latin American countries
Armenia parliament speaker addresses counterparts of European, Arab and Latin American countries
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“The people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have the irrefutable right to take ALL the necessary measures to protect themselves from the danger of genocide by Turkish and Azerbaijani armies and international terrorists.

I just wrote about this in letters addressed to the heads of parliaments of several European, Arab and Latin American countries, as well as to the leaders of inter-parliamentary organizations, offering to take IMMEDIATE, CONCRETE and EFFECTIVE measures.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moscow considering possibility of organizing meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
“Moscow is working on various action...
 Armenian defense minister receives Georgia Ambassador
At the request of the Ambassador...
 Advisor to Karabakh President: Striking churches is cultural genocide
Today Azerbaijan targeted the...
 Armenian SNCO head: Few reporters wounded in Shushi, one in critical condition, Russian reporter undergoing surgery
Head of the Public Relations and Information Center SNCO...
 Armenia PM, Austria Chancellor discuss application of right of nations to self-determination
Prime Minister Pashinyan informed his interlocutor...
 Armenia PM Office's SNCO head: Foreign reporter wounded after shelling near church in Shushi
Head of the Public Relations and Information Center...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos