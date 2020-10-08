Armenia PM to EEC Board chief: Karabakh is fighting against terrorism

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This was reported by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister first referred to the current hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), and which are being carried out with the instigation and support of Turkey. Pashinyan stressed that in fact today Nagorno-Karabakh is waging an anti-terrorist fight, as members of terrorist groups are also involved in the hostilities on the Azerbaijani side—and with the intervention of Turkey. Pashinyan added that Armenia welcomes the statement by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairing countries on the call for a ceasefire.

"It is important that despite the current situation, the next sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place on October 9 in Yerevan. I am confident that we will successfully continue the constructive dialogue towards the implementation and development of the EEU goals," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Myasnikovich, for his turn, thanked the Armenian side for organizing the sitting of the Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan at a high level in the current situation, too.

During the meeting, the main directions and priorities for the development of integration processes within the EEU were discussed, as well as the issues on the agenda of the forthcoming sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council were touched upon.