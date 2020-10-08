Tbilisi's proposal on Karabakh conflict is unrealistic, says former president of Georgia

The fourth president of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili, considers it a correct move that the Georgian side offered Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold talks in Tbilisi for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but he is skeptical about its possibility, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

"The fact that proposals have been made by both the prime minister and the president [of Georgia] is a correct move. There are three countries in the region, and we must always strive to play the role of peacemaker. However, the fact that they could not answer is also a reality, as in this international context, the players of the proposal and negotiations are not only Azerbaijan and Armenia. In fact, the area of this geopolitical game is much wider, both Turkey and Russia are involved, so their meeting in Georgia, sadly, seems unrealistic to me. Nonetheless, both the president and the prime minister [of Georgia] should have made such statements," Margvelashvili told PalitraNews television program.