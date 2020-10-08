NEWS.am breaking news on Karabakh clashes: Azerbaijan shells Stepanakert and church in Shushi, 08.10.2020

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 08.10.2020:

AZERBAIJAN HITS SHUSHI SYMBOL

Azerbaijan has hit the Ghazanchetsots Church, the symbol of Artsakh’s Shushi, which had been rebuilt after the war in the 1990s, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed.

In his turn, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote: "What do you speak about with church bombers?"

"This manifestation of vandalism is against the laws of mankind and God. [But] we will restore [it]," Artsakh president Arayik Haroutyunyan added.

Built around 1868 to 1887,the cathedral is the seat of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Standing at over 115 feet tall, this cathedral is an iconic landmark of Sushi and Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT AND SHUSHI

Azerbaijan continues to shell the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert and the fortress city of Shushi—with various weapons. This was reported by Artsakh Information Center, which also shared respective photos.

“Several apartments were damaged as a result of the explosion. There are no casualties and wounded," it added.

AZERBAIJANI CASUALTIES

The Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Information Center has presented the Azerbaijani army’s losses ever since hostilities began on September 27.

Accordingly, the Artsakh Defense Army has so far destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 145 military drones, 496 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, four TOS-1A heavy artillery system, four Smerch rocket launcher systems of the adversary.

Also, the Azerbaijani army has over 4,069 casualties, whereas from the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are 331 military casualties.

ARMENIA CASUALTIES

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army has reported that 30 more servicemen have fallen.

Also, the Defense Army presented the names of, and some other data pertaining to, these soldiers who have heroically fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression.

ATTACK LAUNCHED

Azerbaijan is constantly launching attack attempts, which are failing, Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote on her Facebook.

"Thus, at around 14:00, the adversary launched an attack in two directions of the southern border of Artsakh, which was stopped as a result of the decisive actions of the Artsakh DA [Defense Army] units.

Considerable losses of manpower were inflicted on the adversary, as well as 9 units of enemy armored vehicles were hit," Stepanyan added.