Zas: CSTO records Syria militants’ arrival in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Zas: CSTO records Syria militants’ arrival in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) records the arrival of militants from Syria in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, but it is still difficult to assess the scale of this transfer. The statement came from CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, TASS reports.

"Now it is difficult for me to judge the scale and organization of the transfer of the militants to the Karabakh conflict zone. Apparently, it exists, militants, mercenaries are arriving there. Of course, this does not contribute to the normalization of relations. It poses a certain challenge for the Organization," Zas said in response to the respective question.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
