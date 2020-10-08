News
Moscow considering possibility of organizing meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
Moscow considering possibility of organizing meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova says Moscow is considering the possibility of organizing the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan devoted to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Moscow is working on various action schemes. We have offered to organize the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, Armenia and Azerbaijan and the leaderships of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Moscow. We are holding consultations with the sides to consider the possibility of launching negotiations in this format,” she said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
