CSTO states condition for interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
CSTO states condition for interference in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has declared that the Charter of the CSTO envisages interference in a conflict when there is a real threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a member state of the CSTO, as reported RIA Novosti.

“These conditions are clearly stated in the regulatory documents of the CSTO. There are two cases. The first is when real threats are posed to the security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of a member state of the CSTO. This is when the member state has the right to address the CSTO, which launches a mechanism for interstate consultations, including a special mechanism, and at the member state’s request, provides necessary support or assistance to the particular member state,” Zas told RT TV, stating the cases when the CSTO can interfere in a conflict in the context of the happenings in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to Zas, the second case is aggression or military attack. “In this case, this is viewed as aggression against all of our member states, and in this case, at the request of the member state, all types of assistance are provided to the object of aggression, including military assistance,” Zas added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
