Advisor to Karabakh President: Striking churches is cultural genocide
Advisor to Karabakh President: Striking churches is cultural genocide
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents, Culture

Striking churches is cultural genocide. This is what Advisor to the President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) for Foreign Affairs Davit Babayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am, touching upon the fact that Azerbaijan targeted the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi twice today.

“With this, Azerbaijan wants to break our will, but it won’t work out no matter what they do. On the contrary, this will make us stronger. God will deal with them and their generations,” he said.

Today Azerbaijan targeted the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi twice. The second strike left a few reporters wounded, and according to preliminary data, a Russian reporter is undergoing surgery.
This text available in   Հայերեն
