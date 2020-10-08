News
News
Israeli government extends state of emergency
Israeli government extends state of emergency
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Israeli government has extended the state of emergency until October 13, prohibiting public rallies, including massive protests in front of the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, AP reports.

Ahead of the Jewish holidays last month, Israel declared a nationwide lockdown to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. Last week, the Knesset passed a law allowing the government to declare a one-week state of emergency to restrict participation in meetings due to the pandemic. After that, the government declared a state of emergency, restricting all assemblies a kilometer away from home.

For months, thousands of Israelis would hold protests near the official residence of Netanyahu in Jerusalem every week, urging him to resign.

After the restrictions were lifted, tens of thousands of Israelis held protests against the government’s actions linked to the coronavirus pandemic in the corners of streets and at the squares near their homes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
