Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns targeting of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi
Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns targeting of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents, Culture

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has issued the following statement:

“During these alarming days of the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are shelling and bombarding peaceful settlements, the capital Stepanakert, Shushi and other cities, taking innocent lives and causing great harm to the peaceful population.

By neglecting all international commitments, Azerbaijan has also targeted the shrines and historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh, revealing its condemnable and already conventional policy aimed at emptying Armenians of Artsakh and eliminating the Armenian cultural presence. Today, on October 8, during a subsequent shelling of peaceful settlements, the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Shushi was targeted and bombarded.

Condemning this and viewing it as a manifestation of extreme religious intolerance, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin is calling on the pontiffs of Churches, the international community and organizations and interchurch and interreligious institutions to resolutely speak out about the end of bloodshed, the protection of the right of the people of Artsakh to freedom and independence and the uninterrupted preservation of the ancient spiritual and cultural heritage and accounts.

Such disrespect towards the sacred religious feelings of believers and purposeful targeting of shrines directly contradict the messages of all religions.”
Հայերեն
