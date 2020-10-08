News
Valerie Boyer: France can't stay neutral during conflict between our sister Armenia and Azerbaijan
Valerie Boyer: France can't stay neutral during conflict between our sister Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

French MP Valerie Boyer has called on the French authorities to not stay neutral towards the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and has submitted an application to the French Senate with the request to set up an International Information Group for Nagorno-Karabakh.

“During the conflict between our sister Armenia and Azerbaijan, France can’t stay neutral. How can France stay neutral when a peaceful population is being attacked for days - women and children have been killed, and the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh has been bombarded for no reason, besides ethnic cleansing.

I have asked the President of the French Senate to join my application to set up an International Information Group for Nagorno-Karabakh. The parliament will show its solidarity in the created circumstances. This request needs to be approved by the majority of political groups,” Boyer wrote on her Facebook page.
