Russia PM holds phone talks with Azerbaijani counterpart, states importance of stabilization of Karabakh situation

During phone talks with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin stated the importance of speedy stabilization of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and resumption of the process of negotiations, as reported the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Russian Federation.
Mishustin also mentioned cessation of hostilities and resumption of the process of negotiations over a political and diplomatic solution to the situation. The parties underscored the need to ensure peace and security in the South Caucasus.