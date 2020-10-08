News
US intends to participate in upcoming meetings devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh issue within OSCE Minsk Group
US intends to participate in upcoming meetings devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh issue within OSCE Minsk Group
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The US intends to participate in the upcoming meetings to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, as reported TASS, citing the official of the US Department of State.

“As a Co-Chair, the US will participate in the meetings to be held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the official of the US Department of State, commenting on the statements of French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Earlier, the French foreign minister had declared that the negotiations over the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh were scheduled for October 8 in Geneva and on October 12 in Moscow. The US is a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group along with Russia and France.

“The position of the United States is clear and remains the same — both sides must immediately stop the hostilities and start working with the Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group so that they return to substantive talks as soon as possible. As a co-chairing country of the OSCE Minsk Group, the US is committed to providing assistance to both sides to achieve a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the conflict,” the diplomat said.
