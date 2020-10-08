News
Name of second Russian reporter wounded in Shushi known
Name of second Russian reporter wounded in Shushi known
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The second Russian reporter who was wounded during the second shelling of the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Church in Shushi is Arzanov Levon Smbatovich, reports WarGonzo Telegram.

“The second wounded reporter from Russia is Arzanov Levon Smbatovich. Levon is a special reporter of the “Officers of Russia” Inform portal and a reserve lieutenant colonel. He specializes in military conflicts in Chechnya, Abkhazia, Pridnestrovia and Ukraine.

In 2018, he served as a military advisor in Syria. He is also a reporter for the “Force Bloc” information portal and the “Krasnaya Zvezda” newspaper of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation,” the press release reads.

As reported earlier, editor-in-chief of Сегодня.ру (segodnya.ru), military commentator Yuri Kotenok was also wounded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
