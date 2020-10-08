News
Austria's Chancellor offers to host talks over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna
Austria's Chancellor offers to host talks over settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz has offered to host talks over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna.

“During my conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today, I expressed my hope for a peaceful solution [of the conflict] and reiterated our offer to host another round of talks between the two parties. Austria has always been a place for dialogue and we will continue to promote de-escalation and direct talks.

I am very concerned about the ongoing escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh. There is no military solution for this conflict. Austria calls for an end of hostilities and supports negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
