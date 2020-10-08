News
Armenia MOD representative: Persistent battles are especially going on in southern direction of Karabakh
Armenia MOD representative: Persistent battles are especially going on in southern direction of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Starting from this morning, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan relaunched their offensive operations in the northern and southern directions. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a news conference today.

“They launched a more wretched attack with larger troops in the southern direction. The Armenian Armed Forces destroyed a significant number of manpower, armored vehicles and other resources and thwarted the adversary. Such minor attempts were made in other directions as well. Currently, persistent battles are particularly gong on in the southern direction,” Hovhannisyan said, adding that today and during the whole night, he witnessed how the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelled various settlements of Artsakh, particularly Stepanakert, Shushi and other cities.
