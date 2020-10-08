News
Armenia MOD: 20 victims, 93 wounded, 4,600 structures and 430 immovable properties destroyed after bombardments
Armenia MOD: 20 victims, 93 wounded, 4,600 structures and 430 immovable properties destroyed after bombardments
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


As a result of the bombardments, there are 93 wounded persons, of which only 20 have slight injuries or injuries of medium gravity, and there are 20 victims, not counting the one citizen who died in the territory of Armenia. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a news conference today.

“After the bombardments, 4,600 immovable properties have been capitally or partially destroyed, 430 private movable properties are out of order, and 750 different types of infrastructures and public and industrial facilities have been destroyed. The indicators of last night and today aren’t included in the data,” Hovhannisyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
