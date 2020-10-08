Armenia MOD: Unfortunately, there are acts of betrayal alongside massive heroic acts during a war

Unfortunately, during wars, alongside heroic acts, and in our case massive heroic acts, there are also acts of betrayal — this is a war. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference today, touching upon the sensational news that a soldier on the frontline had told fellow soldiers that ‘the authorities have sold the lands’ and urged them to leave the military posts.
“Unfortunately, such things are inevitable during a war. The important thing is that the strategic management system is able to control the situation, detect and fix the shortcomings and move forward. Our strength is sustainable,” he said.