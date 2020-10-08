News
Armenia MOD: Unfortunately, there are acts of betrayal alongside massive heroic acts during a war
Armenia MOD: Unfortunately, there are acts of betrayal alongside massive heroic acts during a war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Unfortunately, during wars, alongside heroic acts, and in our case massive heroic acts, there are also acts of betrayal — this is a war. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference today, touching upon the sensational news that a soldier on the frontline had told fellow soldiers that ‘the authorities have sold the lands’ and urged them to leave the military posts.

“Unfortunately, such things are inevitable during a war. The important thing is that the strategic management system is able to control the situation, detect and fix the shortcomings and move forward. Our strength is sustainable,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն
