Artsakh Ombudsman visits reporters wounded near cathedral in Shushi
Artsakh Ombudsman visits reporters wounded near cathedral in Shushi
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents, Culture

Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artak Beglaryan today visited the hospital to check the health conditions of the three foreign reporters wounded from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ attack on the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi and the circumstances behind the incident.

The hospital’s administration informed that three Rusisian reporters were wounded, one of which is in extremely critical condition, while the other two are in critical condition. The Ombudsman was told that the reporters were covering the consequences of the first strike against the cathedral when the latter was struck for the second time.

Citizens and reporters standing nearby said an unmanned aerial vehicle was spinning above the church before the strike and struck the church. The facts clearly show that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces could see that they were striking the cathedral and there were reporters with press logos on them inside. Consequently, the fact that Azerbaijan deliberately struck the reporters and the cathedral is undisputed. Moreover, the fact-finding mission established that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had also shelled the area near the mosque in Shushi.

Strictly condemning the deliberate targeting of reporters and a church by Azerbaijan, the Ombudsman views this as a crime against a war crime and a crime against humanity. The Ombudsman also urges international human rights organizations to give an evaluation of the incident and take measures to punish those who are guilty.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
