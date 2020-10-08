News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Supplement to decision on martial law - propaganda against security of Armenia and Artsakh prohibited
Supplement to decision on martial law - propaganda against security of Armenia and Artsakh prohibited
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian government has made amendments to the decision on declaring martial law in Armenia, as reported on e-gov.am.

Based on the decision, “publication of reports criticizing, refuting actions of state and local self-government bodies and officials for ensuring the legal regime of martial law and ensuring state security, questioning the effectiveness of those actions or depreciating them in any way, as well as propaganda against defensibility and security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, including publication of reports questioning the defensibility of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh shall be prohibited.”

The Police of the Republic of Armenia shall oversee observance of the envisaged rules.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos