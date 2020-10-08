Supplement to decision on martial law - propaganda against security of Armenia and Artsakh prohibited

The Armenian government has made amendments to the decision on declaring martial law in Armenia, as reported on e-gov.am.
Based on the decision, “publication of reports criticizing, refuting actions of state and local self-government bodies and officials for ensuring the legal regime of martial law and ensuring state security, questioning the effectiveness of those actions or depreciating them in any way, as well as propaganda against defensibility and security of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh, including publication of reports questioning the defensibility of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh shall be prohibited.”
The Police of the Republic of Armenia shall oversee observance of the envisaged rules.