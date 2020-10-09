Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters in peaceful settlements

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan targeting reporters. The statement reads as follows:

“On October 8, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan bombarded the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in central Shushi once again, wounding and causing bodily injuries to foreign reporters Yuri Kotenok and Levon Arzanov (the reporters were covering the consequences of the bombardment of the same cathedral at midday on the same day) and member of the crew Hrant Baladyan.

Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters carrying out their professional activities in peaceful settlements, and this is aimed at obstructing the documenting of the war crimes of the Azerbaijani army and the presentation of those war crimes to the international community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes the wounded reporters a speedy recovery and strictly condemns Azerbaijan’s subsequent war crime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also draws the attention of the entire international community and institutions specialized in the fields of human rights protection and freedom of speech to this violation, by force, of the right to obtain information.”