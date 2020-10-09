News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters in peaceful settlements
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters in peaceful settlements
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Anna Naghdalyan has issued a statement on the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan targeting reporters. The statement reads as follows:

“On October 8, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan bombarded the Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in central Shushi once again, wounding and causing bodily injuries to foreign reporters Yuri Kotenok and Levon Arzanov (the reporters were covering the consequences of the bombardment of the same cathedral at midday on the same day) and member of the crew Hrant Baladyan.

Azerbaijan deliberately targets reporters carrying out their professional activities in peaceful settlements, and this is aimed at obstructing the documenting of the war crimes of the Azerbaijani army and the presentation of those war crimes to the international community.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes the wounded reporters a speedy recovery and strictly condemns Azerbaijan’s subsequent war crime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also draws the attention of the entire international community and institutions specialized in the fields of human rights protection and freedom of speech to this violation, by force, of the right to obtain information.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament of the Land of the Basques issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh situation
The statement particularly states that...
 Russia MFA: Russian reporters wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone to be transported to Yerevan
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the...
 Russia PM to arrive in Yerevan on October 9
Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin on...
 Valerie Boyer: France can't stay neutral during conflict between our sister Armenia and Azerbaijan
French MP Valerie Boyer has called on the...
 Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin condemns targeting of Holy Savior Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi
Condemning this and viewing it as a...
 US intends to participate in upcoming meetings devoted to Nagorno-Karabakh issue within OSCE Minsk Group
Earlier, the French foreign minister had...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos