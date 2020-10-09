Russia MFA spokesperson: Aggressive rhetoric will not lead to settlement of Karabakh conflict

Aggressive rhetoric will not lead to a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Concrete actions need to be taken to reduce tensions in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the air of Dozhd television.
"No aggressive statement will ever lead to the desired result if, in the end, we sincerely want to reduce tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh," she said, according to TASS.
Zakharova noted that in order to successfully resolve the conflict, it is necessary to give preference to concrete actions rather than hostile rhetoric. "If aggressive statements could solve this issue, it would probably be much easier and there would be no problems at all. The thing is that they [aggressive statements] not only do not contribute to achieving the goal, but in many ways are able to exacerbate the situation," she said.