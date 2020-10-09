Putin calls for end to hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for an end to hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
"After a series of telephone conversations with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Russian President calls for an end to hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone on humanitarian grounds to exchange the bodies of the dead and the captives.
"The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on these issues—through the mediation of the Russian Foreign Minister."