News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan authorities to ensure safety of reporters in Karabakh
Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan authorities to ensure safety of reporters in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan must ensure the safety of journalists covering the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow them to report freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated Friday on Twitter.

“The fighting sides in Nagorno-Karabakh must respect journalists’ right to report freely & take all necessary measures to ensure their safety,” Gulnoza Said, Head of Europe and Central Asia Program at CPJ, noted on Twitter. “Both Azerbaijan and Armenia must investigate the recent attack that injured two journalists, and must grant press accreditations freely and without bias,” she added.

The Azerbaijani army on Thursday shelled the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots) in Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Moreover, when foreign journalists tried to cover the consequences of the attack, the Azerbaijani side fired at the church for the second time, as a result of which two journalists were injured; one of them is in severe condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties
These servicemen also have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression…
 Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia
They were wounded in the Azerbaijani attacks to the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots)…
 Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians
All such materials are being disseminated through Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks…
 Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow
Active preparations are underway…
 Stepanakert shelled again
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed…
 Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh
The Neuquen legislature has adopted a respective declaration…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos