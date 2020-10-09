Committee to Protect Journalists calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan authorities to ensure safety of reporters in Karabakh

Authorities in Armenia and Azerbaijan must ensure the safety of journalists covering the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and allow them to report freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) stated Friday on Twitter.
“The fighting sides in Nagorno-Karabakh must respect journalists’ right to report freely & take all necessary measures to ensure their safety,” Gulnoza Said, Head of Europe and Central Asia Program at CPJ, noted on Twitter. “Both Azerbaijan and Armenia must investigate the recent attack that injured two journalists, and must grant press accreditations freely and without bias,” she added.
The Azerbaijani army on Thursday shelled the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots) in Shushi, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Moreover, when foreign journalists tried to cover the consequences of the attack, the Azerbaijani side fired at the church for the second time, as a result of which two journalists were injured; one of them is in severe condition.