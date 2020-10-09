News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
WarGonzo: Russia air force to strike Syria camps for training militants for Karabakh front
WarGonzo: Russia air force to strike Syria camps for training militants for Karabakh front
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Russian Air Force will strike at the camps in Syria for training militants for the Nagorno-Karabakh front, the Telegram channel of WarGonzo reports.

"The work on the camps for training terrorists for Karabakh continues. As part of a new campaign by international counter-terrorism intelligence agencies in Syria, additional search for terrorist facilities are being conducted with pro-Turkish militants in exchange for a joint reward.

It should be reminded that among the received information there was also information about camps for training militants for Karabakh. Most of the received information is confirmed. Command points, militant training camps, and other infrastructure facilities of illegal armed groups were found at the noted coordinates, in which gang activity is recorded," the statement reads.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties
These servicemen also have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression…
 Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia
They were wounded in the Azerbaijani attacks to the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots)…
 Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians
All such materials are being disseminated through Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks…
 Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow
Active preparations are underway…
 Stepanakert shelled again
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed…
 Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh
The Neuquen legislature has adopted a respective declaration…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos