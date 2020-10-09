WarGonzo: Russia air force to strike Syria camps for training militants for Karabakh front

The Russian Air Force will strike at the camps in Syria for training militants for the Nagorno-Karabakh front, the Telegram channel of WarGonzo reports.
"The work on the camps for training terrorists for Karabakh continues. As part of a new campaign by international counter-terrorism intelligence agencies in Syria, additional search for terrorist facilities are being conducted with pro-Turkish militants in exchange for a joint reward.
It should be reminded that among the received information there was also information about camps for training militants for Karabakh. Most of the received information is confirmed. Command points, militant training camps, and other infrastructure facilities of illegal armed groups were found at the noted coordinates, in which gang activity is recorded," the statement reads.