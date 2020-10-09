News
Lacote: Thanks to those who wrote new chapter in history of France-Armenia solidarity
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacote has thanked all those who helped the French journalist who was wounded in the Azerbaijani shelling.

"It was a week ago. Allan Kaval and Rafael Yaghobzadeh, who were seriously affected by the artillery shelling in the town of Martuni in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], were evacuated to France, via [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert and [Armenia’s capital] Yerevan, thanks to the excellent humanitarian actions carried out from Martuni to Paris. (…). I will never forget the [Yerevan hospital] intensive care unit where next to our journalists were the young wounded brought from the front (…).

I thank those who made every effort for this operation and wrote a new chapter in the history of solidarity between France and Armenia," the French ambassador wrote on Facebook.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
