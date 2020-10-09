Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh

The legislature of the Argentine province of Neuquen has stated that it categorically condemns Azerbaijan's attacks on the Armenian territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Through Declaration No. 2982, the Neuquen MPs have expressed their concern over the use of military force and the shelling of the Armenian civilian population as a means of resolving the disagreements.
They also condemned the Turkish authorities’ statements which do not promote peace, and the proven military assistance that Turkey provides to Azerbaijan.