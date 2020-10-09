News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
491.15
EUR
577.45
RUB
6.3
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians
Ombudsman: Azerbaijan attacks on civilian population continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani military air and artillery strikes and shelling of the civilian population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Armenia as of September 27 continue in parallel with an immense volume of hate speech against ethnic Armenians. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, wrote this on Facebook, and he added as follows:

1. Calls for hatred and violence, including killings are being disseminated through mass media, especially by social media platforms, by Turkish and Azerbaijani sources.

There is a large number of aggressive web pages and groups, which spread video materials and texts inciting hatred and violence, containing materials illustrating cruel treatment of living or deceased people, killings, and destruction. There is also a significant number of fake profiles with false Armenian names and last names, which send threats and intimidating messages to actual Armenian users.

2. All aforementioned materials are being disseminated through Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks.

3. This has all been confirmed by the evidence collected within the framework of the independent monitoring of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia. This includes mainly objective evidence, such as photographs, screenshots of the social network pages, and video materials.

4. I hereby emphasize that hatred against ethnic Armenians has deep roots and enjoys state support. From the first day of the military attacks the dissemination of hatred and calls for cruel treatment and killings have become more coordinated – culminating into excessively dangerous volumes.

5. I call firmly upon the international community to draw attention over this extremely dangerous circumstance. There is [a] need to take urgent and effective measures, which will stop and prevent this appalling phenomenon. It is being accompanied with violation of international requirements and is a real threat to information security and peace in the whole region.

6. I call upon parents to be exceptionally cautious with regards to the use of social networks, and in case of minors, exclude their access to social networks.

I call upon children to stay away from accessing and following unknown pages, and in any circumstance stay away from opening and reading messages from unknown social network pages.

7. All evidence on dangerous incidents collected via screenshots will be sent to international partners and embassies in appropriate formats.

8. The Human Rights Defender continues to work in 24 hour emergency working regime.

9. Close cooperation with the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh is ensured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh Defense Army reports 26 more casualties
These servicemen also have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression…
 Russian journalists injured in Artsakh’s Shushi are transported to Armenia
They were wounded in the Azerbaijani attacks to the Church of the Holy All-Savior (Ghazanchetsots)…
 Russia MFA spokesperson: Baku, Yerevan confirmed participation in consultations to be held in Moscow
Active preparations are underway…
 Stepanakert shelled again
Artsrun Hovhannisyan, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, informed…
 Argentina province parliament condemns Azerbaijan attack on Artsakh
The Neuquen legislature has adopted a respective declaration…
 France city council unanimously votes for Artsakh recognition
The Municipal Council of Alfortville…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos