Since the last update, the new losses of the adversary—the Azerbaijani army—are as follows: 17 UAVs, 12 armored vehicles, and 300 casualties, the Armenian Unified Infocenter informed.
On September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a large-scale attack against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), targeting the civilian population as well.
As of Thursday, the Artsakh Defense Army has destroyed 16 combat helicopters, 17 warplanes, 162 military drones, 508 armored vehicles—mainly tanks, 82 vehicles, ten armored personnel carriers, four TOS-1A heavy artillery system, as well as four Smerch and one Uragan rocket launcher systems of the adversary.
Also, the Azerbaijani army has over 4,369 casualties, whereas from the Armenian side, according to preliminary data, there are more than 350 military casualties.